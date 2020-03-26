CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 26, 2020, the Company caused notices to be issued to the holders of the Notes regarding the Company’s determination that it is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders to withdraw its optional redemption of $35,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the $77,136,175 in aggregate principal amount of issued and outstanding Notes that was scheduled to be redeemed on on April 3, 2020. A copy of the revocation notice of redemption is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. On March 26, 2020, the Company also issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

