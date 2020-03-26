GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On March 20, 2020, Golub Capital BDC Funding II LLC (“Funding II”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into an amendment (the “Credit Facility Amendment”) to the document governing the senior secured revolving credit facility (as amended, the “MS Credit Facility II”) by and among Funding II, as the borrower, the Company, as the originator and servicer, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as the administrative agent (“Morgan Stanley”), each of the lenders from time to time party thereto, each of the securitization subsidiaries from time to time party thereto, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as collateral agent, account bank, and collateral custodian. The Credit Facility Amendment was effective as of March 20, 2020.

The Credit Facility Amendment, among other things, changes the date under which the borrowing capacity under the MS Credit Facility II reverts from $500.0 million to $200.0 million to June 30, 2020 from March 31, 2020. The other material terms of the MS Credit Facility II were unchanged.

As previously disclosed, the MS Credit Facility II is secured by all of the assets held by Funding II. Both the Company and Funding II have made customary representations and warranties and are required to comply with various covenants, reporting requirements and other customary requirements for similar credit facilities. Borrowing under the MS Credit Facility II remains subject to the leverage restrictions contained in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). In accordance with the 1940 Act, with certain limited exceptions, the Company is currently allowed to borrow amounts such that its asset coverage, as defined in the 1940 Act, is at least 150% after such borrowing.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Credit Facility Amendment and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the Credit Facility Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies. It may also selectively invest in second lien and subordinated loans of, and warrants and minority equity securities in the United States middle-market companies. The Company seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans by primarily investing in the securities of the United States middle-market companies. It generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, GC Advisors LLC (GC Advisors).