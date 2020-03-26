ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:AI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ai-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 ai-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Contacts: Media: 703.373.0200 or [email protected] Investors: Richard Konzmann at 703.373.0200 or [email protected] Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Announces Company Updates McLean,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm. The Company acquires and holds a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. The Company may invest in other types of residential mortgage assets, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and government sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit risk transfer securities, as well as other types of assets, including commercial MBS, asset backed securities, other structured securities, commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, and other real estate-related loans and securities. The Company’s Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or GSE, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Its subsidiary is Rosslyn REIT Trust, which is a real estate investment trust.