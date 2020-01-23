BOSTON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01

On January 10, 2020 (the “Engagement Date”), Boston Therapeutics, Inc. the Company engaged M&K CPAs PLLC (“New Auditor”) as its independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The decision to engage the New Auditor as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors.

During the two most recent fiscal years and through the Engagement Date, the Company has not consulted with the New Auditor regarding either:

1. application of accounting principles to any specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, and neither a written report was provided to the Company nor oral advice was provided that the New Auditor concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or

2. any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and the related instructions) or reportable event (as defined in Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(v)).



About BOSTON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (BTI) is a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements designed to address blood sugar management and inflammatory diseases. BTI-320 is its lead product candidate. BTI-320 is a Carbohydrate hydrolyzing Enzyme Inhibitor for treatment of patients with Type 2 diabetes. BTI-320 is a non-systemic, non-toxic, chewable drug candidate for prevention of diabetes and its complications, which is designed to reduce post-meal glucose elevation. BTI-320 is in Phase II clinical development. IPOXYN and OXYFEX are in pre-clinical stage of drug development. IPOXYN is indicated for lower limb vascular complications of diabetes. OXYFEX is indicated for veterinary ischemic tissue. It produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support post-meal blood glucose.