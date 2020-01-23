BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:BSET) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

Story continues below

On January 23, 2020 Bassett Furniture Industries issued a news release relating to the fourth quarter financial results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. A copy of the news release announcing this information is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex_170207.htm EXHIBIT 99 ex_170207.htm Exhibit 99 Bassett Furniture Industries,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.