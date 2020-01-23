NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD)

Neurotrope, Inc., formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage. Bryostatin, which is a protein kinase C (PKC) Alpha and e activator, is also developed for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, which are in pre-clinical testing. Its second generation PKC activators, such as the Bryologs are meant for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection and traumatic brain injury. It develops Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease along with the rare (Orphan) diseases, such as Fragile X Syndrome and Niemann-Pick Type C. It has completed Phase IIa clinical trials of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of patients with AD.