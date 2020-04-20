MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 16, 2020, a presentation was submitted to the BARDA Coronawatch portal. To enable a rapid-response to the COVID-19 outbreak, BARDA has repurposed existing TechWatch program to focus on COVID-19 medical countermeasures. These CoronaWatch submissions and meetings aim to give innovators and innovative companies a government-wide platform to discuss their ideas with U.S. government experts and seek partnership opportunities with a wide range of potential federal partners. This Coronawatch web portal is serving as the single point of entry for interested entities submitting market research and meeting requests for the U.S. government COVID-19 medical countermeasures task force. A copy of the presentation to be made is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press releases filed with this report contain “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this communication, the words “will,” “may,” “would,” “approximate,” “expect,” “intend,” and similar expressions and their variants.. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including the risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 10, 2019. Forward looking statements are based on information available and assumptions as of the date of this report. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Presentation Filed herewith.

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.