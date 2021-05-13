SEC Filings BIOCEPT, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01

On May 12, 2021, Biocept, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the “Sales Agent”), under which the Company may issue and sell from time to time up to $25,000,000 of its common stock through or to the Sales Agent, as sales agent or principal. The issuance and sale of these shares under the Sales Agreement, if any, is subject to the continued effectiveness of the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, File No. 333-237837, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2020. The Company makes no assurance as to the continued effectiveness of this shelf registration statement.

Sales of the Company’s common stock, if any, under the Sales Agreement will be made at market prices by any method that is deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Each time the Company wishes to issue and sell common stock under the Sales Agreement, it will notify the Sales Agent of the number of shares to be issued, the dates on which such sales are anticipated to be made and any minimum price below which sales may not be made. Once the Company has so instructed the Sales Agent, unless the Sales Agent declines to accept the terms of the notice, the Sales Agent has agreed to use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices to sell such shares up to the amount specified on such terms. The obligations of the Sales Agent under the Sales Agreement to sell the Company’s common stock are subject to a number of conditions that the Company must meet.

The offering of common stock to the Sales Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (1) the sale of all common stock subject to the Sales Agreement and (2) termination of the Sales Agreement as permitted therein. The Sales Agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time upon ten days’ notice. The Sales Agent may terminate the Sales Agreement at any time upon ten days’ prior notice.

The Sales Agent is entitled to compensation from us at a fixed commission rate equal to 3.0% of the gross sales price per share of any common stock sold under the Sales Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common stock discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of common stock in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

(d) Exhibits

BIOCEPT INC Exhibit

About BIOCEPT, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample. The ctDNA technology enables mutation detection and is applicable to nucleic acid from CTCs or other sample types, such as blood plasma. The Company commercializes its Target-Selector assays for a range of solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma.