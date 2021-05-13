LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LCTC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On May 12, 2021, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its operating results for the first quarter for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This press release was made available on the Company’s website as of May 12, 2021. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any Company filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing that such information is incorporated by reference therein.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release, dated May 12, 2021, issued by the Company



Lifeloc Technologies, Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 lifeloc_ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2021 Results WHEAT RIDGE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LCTC)

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable hand-held and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories, supplies and education. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Rentals. The Products segment includes the sale of physical products, including portable hand-held breathalyzers and related accessories, supplies, education, training, and royalties from development contracts with original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The Rentals segment includes rental of a portion of the Company’s building. It designs, produces and sells fuel-cell based breath alcohol testing equipment. In addition, it offers a line of supplies, accessories, services, and training to support customers’ alcohol testing programs. It product line, FC Series, is designed for domestic and international law enforcement and corrections markets. It also provides the EV30 and Phoenix 6.0 Evidential Breath Tester (Phoenix 6.0).