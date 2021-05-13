SEC Filings BIOCEPT, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

BIOCEPT, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On May 12, 2021, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the press release and accompanying information is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report.

The information in this Item 2.02, and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this current report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, whether filed before or after the date hereof regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing, unless we expressly set forth in such filing that such information is to be considered “filed” or incorporated by reference therein.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated May 12, 2021.

EX-99.1 2 bioc-ex991_9.htm EX-99.1 bioc-ex991_9.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Biocept Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results • Revenues of $17.8 million were driven by RT-PCR COVID-19 testing • Initiated full commercial launch of CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay for diagnosing and managing patients with metastatic cancer involving the central nervous system • Received approximately 390,…

Biocept, Inc. is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample. The ctDNA technology enables mutation detection and is applicable to nucleic acid from CTCs or other sample types, such as blood plasma. The Company commercializes its Target-Selector assays for a range of solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma.