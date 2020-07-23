Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 23, 2020, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K. Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure.

During the Company’s earnings conference call on July 24, 2020, members of management will be presenting certain information regarding the Company’s latest financial results. A copy of the presentation slides is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information contained in this report and in the exhibit hereto is intended to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release dated July 23, 2020

99.2 Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Investor Presentation

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Exhibit
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a full service, locally-managed commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients. Its wealth management division offers financial planning, trust administration, investment management, brokerage and estate planning services. It also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business and individual clients. Its private banking credit products include loans to individuals for personal and investment purposes, such as secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit. Its specialty corporate financial services include payments industry banking, financial institutions banking and capital markets services.

