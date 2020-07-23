P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

Story continues below

On July 23, 2020, P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. issued a news release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. A copy of the news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information contained in this report and the exhibit hereto shall not be deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Exchange Act\”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

The information herein (including the exhibit hereto) may contain \”forward-looking statements\” that are made to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise may be protected. Such statements are made based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company\’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those anticipated by forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are furnished with this Report:

99.1 News release issued by the Registrant on July 23, 2020.

PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_194934.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FROM: P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces. It provides transportation services in Mexico under agreements with Mexican carriers. Its operations are classified into truckload services, or brokerage and logistics services. Truckload services include transportation services, in which it utilizes company owned trucks or independent operator owned trucks for the pickup and delivery of freight. The brokerage and logistics services consist of services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading and other services related to the transportation of freight, which may or may not involve the use of company owned or independent operator owned equipment.