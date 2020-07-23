USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
here
About USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)
USD Partners LP (USD Partners) is a fee-based, master limited partnership formed by US Development Group LLC (USD) to acquire, develop and operate energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Terminalling services and Fleet services. Its Terminalling services segment consists operations of Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals. The Fleet services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail. Its fleet consists of approximately 3,310 railcars, which it leased from various railcar manufacturers and financial entities. The Company’s principal assets consist of a crude oil origination terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada; a crude oil terminal in Casper, Wyoming, and two unit train-capable ethanol destination terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California.