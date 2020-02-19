ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. (NYSE:AXE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 a991-specialmeeting.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1Anixter International Inc. Announces Date for Special Meeting to Consider Proposed Merger Agreement with WESCO International,…To view the full exhibit click

About ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc. is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company provides customers access to inventory management programs, over 270 warehouses and locations in approximately 300 cities across over 50 countries. Its segments include Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES) and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment supplies products and supply chain solutions to customers in various industries. The EES segment supplies various wire and cable products and customized supply chain solutions to the industrial and original equipment manufacturer markets. The UPS segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies and smart-grid products. It caters to industry groups, such as finance, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities and others.