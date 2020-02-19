SEC Filings Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On February 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (the “Company”) approved and adopted amended and restated bylaws of the Company (the “Amended Bylaws”). The Amended Bylaws amend Section 2.7 of Article II of the Company’s bylaws to update the requirements by which business may be brought and transacted at a meeting of the stockholders, and Section 3.2 of Article III of the Company’s bylaws to update the requirements by which a stockholder may nominate a person for election as a director of the Company.

The description above of the amendment to the Company’s bylaws does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of Section 2.7 of Article II of the Bylaws and Section 3.2 of Article III of the Bylaws, set forth in Exhibit 3.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated in this Item by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits