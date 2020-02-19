Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On February 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (the “Company”) approved and adopted amended and restated bylaws of the Company (the “Amended Bylaws”). The Amended Bylaws amend Section 2.7 of Article II of the Company’s bylaws to update the requirements by which business may be brought and transacted at a meeting of the stockholders, and Section 3.2 of Article III of the Company’s bylaws to update the requirements by which a stockholder may nominate a person for election as a director of the Company.
The description above of the amendment to the Company’s bylaws does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of Section 2.7 of Article II of the Bylaws and Section 3.2 of Article III of the Bylaws, set forth in Exhibit 3.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated in this Item by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Exhibit
EX-3.1 2 tacoex31-20200218.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit BY LAWSOFDEL TACO RESTAURANTS,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., formerly Levy Acquisition Corporation, is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. The Company operates Del Taco restaurants in approximately 20 states, including over one franchised restaurant in Guam. The Company has approximately 300 Company-operated and over 250 franchised restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes. Additionally, the Company’s menu features both premium items such as Epic Burritos, Handcrafted Ensaladas and Fresca Bowls, as well as lower priced items on its Buck & Under Menu. Del Taco restaurant is a free-standing building with drive-in service that ranges in size from 2,000 to 2,600 square feet.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR