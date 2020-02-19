Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 18, 2020, Cinedigm Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019.

A copy of such press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

On February 18, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the purchase of certain ordinary shares of Starrise Media Holdings Limited from a stockholder thereof, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

EXHIBIT INDEX

99.1 Press Release, dated February 18, 2020, announcing Cinedigm Corp.’s three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 financial results. 99.2 Press Release, dated February 18, 2020, announcing purchase of ordinary shares of Starrise Media Holdings Limited.



Cinedigm Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm208179d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Cinedigm Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Net Loss of $2.3 Million Narrowed By 33% Year Over Year,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to a range of titles and episodes released across various platforms. The Company’s segments include the first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services (Services), and media content and entertainment group (Content & Entertainment). The Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments are the non-recourse, financing vehicles and administrators for its digital cinema equipment (the Systems) installed in movie theatres. The Services segment provides fee-based support to over 12,000 movie screens in its Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments. Its Content & Entertainment segment is engaged in ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content, and branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) digital network business.