Ameri Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMRH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Exchange of Convertible Notes; Exchange Agreement

On September 10, 2020, Ameri Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into separate Exchange Agreements with the holders of certain 7.25% secured convertible note, which notes were originally issued on or about February 27, 2020 (the “Prior Notes”). to the Exchange Agreements, the holders agreed to exchange the Prior Notes for new convertible 7.25% debentures (the “New Debentures”) in the aggregate principal amount of $1,001,986 which New Debentures are convertible into shares of common stock of the Company at a conversion price of $1.13 per share. After the exchange, there are no Prior Notes outstanding. The principal amount of the New Debentures is equal to the principal amount of the Prior Notes and the accrued interest thereon. The New Debentures are due on the earlier of (i) the effective date of the Company’s contemplated transaction with Jay Pharma or (ii) October 31, 2020 (the earliest of such dates, the “Maturity Date”).

The foregoing description of the Exchange Agreement and the New Debentures are not complete and are qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the forms of the Exchange Agreement and the New Debentures, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Form of Exchange Agreement 10.2 Form of Debenture



AMERI Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 EXCHANGE AGREEMENT EXCHANGE AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is made as of September 10,…

To view the full exhibit click here