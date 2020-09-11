ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On September 11, 2020, Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti”) announced that Jean-François Boily has tendered his resignation as Vice-President, Finance to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Boily will assist Acasti with a smooth and orderly transition of his functions and Acasti expects that its existing internal finance team currently in place will be able to assume Mr. Boily’s functions going forward.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On September 11, 2020, Acasti issued a press release announcing the filing and mailing of the information circular and proxy statement (the “Circular”) for the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on September 30, 2020 (the “Meeting”).

Acasti further announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has resolved to change the record date for the Meeting disclosed in the Circular from August 26, 2020 to September 8, 2020. Shareholders registered as of September 8, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Acasti also announced that pending approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and of the shareholders of Acasti, the Board has resolved to amend Acasti’s stock option plan and equity incentive plan to maintain a fixed stock option and equity incentive pool that may be granted under both plans, collectively representing 15% of the shares currently outstanding for the two plans combined.

For further details, please see the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

The press release was also filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release issued by Acasti Pharma Inc. on September 11, 2020

About ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, clinically studying and marketing new pharmaceutical products to treat human cardiovascular conditions. The Company is involved in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s prescription drug candidate is CaPre, which is being developed for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and eventually mild to moderate hypertriglyceridemia. The Company’s ONEMIA has a natural health product status in Canada, and it is commercialized as a medical food in the United States. Onemia is a purified omega-3 phospholipids concentrate derived from krill oil with lower levels of phospholipids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) content than CaPre.