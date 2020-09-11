B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Due to delays in reporting on the OTC Markets platform, in an effort to keep shareholders current on the share structure of B2Digital, Incorporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), the Company wishes to update and correct from the last 8K filing the Company’s share structure as of September 10, 2020 which is as follows:

· Outstanding Shares: 633,223,926 (425,497,703 restricted and 207,726,223 unrestricted)

· Held at DTC: 133,516,481

· Float: 121,253,767

The Company and its transfer agent are working with the OTC Markets to facilitate faster updates to the Company’s share structure.



About B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG)

B2 Digital, Incorporated is a provider of in-room, on-demand video entertainment and satellite services to the domestic lodging industry. The Company’s services include the delivery of Hollywood movies, sports and live events, as well as various types of pay-per-view content. Its in-room entertainment and information services include pay-per-view motion pictures, archived television content, games, music, Internet connectivity and guest programming of select pay cable channels. Its on-demand interactive services include guest folio review, automatic checkout, survey completion, guest messaging, video games and Internet service. The Company provides its services under long-term contracts to hotels, hotel management companies and individually owned and franchised hotel properties. The Company, through Hotel Movie Network, Inc. provides platforms for in room viewing of various cable channels, and other interactive and information services and high-speed wireless Internet access.