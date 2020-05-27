ALR TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

On May 27, 2020, ALR Technologies Inc. (“ALRT” or the “Company”) issued a press release titled “ALR Technologies Partners with Centrus Health Clinics to Conduct a Clinical Pilot” whereby it announced entering into agreements with four Centrus Health Kansas City primary care clinics to conduct a clinical pilot.

A copy of this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into item 9.01.

ITEM 9.01 EXHIBITS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.



ALR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Exhibit

About ALR TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

ALR Technologies Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in providing remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The Company focuses on commercializing its Heath-e-Connect System. The Company has developed a compliance monitoring system that will allow healthcare professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions and provide patient health management. The Company’s products utilize Internet-based technologies to facilitate healthcare provider’s ability to monitor their patient’s health and ensure adherence to health maintenance activities. The Company’s Diabetes Care Facilitators and Health Data Monitors will track that data and based on clinician-approved protocols, will facilitate care interventions when patients show blood glucose readings that are out of an acceptable range or if they are failing to test their blood glucose as prescribed.