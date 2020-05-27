QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 27, 2020, QAD Inc. is issuing a press release and holding a conference call regarding its financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. A copy of this press release is furnished with this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Report, including the Exhibit 99.1, is furnished to Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, unless expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management. QAD delivers components of its solution for a range of mobile platforms. The Company’s mobile suite includes a requisition approval solution, a mobile business intelligence solution, mobile browse capability and mobile application monitoring tools to support system administrators. Its mobile browse capability allows users to view, filter and sort data accessible through QAD Browses within QAD Enterprise Applications using mobile devices.