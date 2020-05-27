Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 27, 2020, Financial Institutions, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on Series A 3% Preferred Stock and $2.12 per share on Series B-1 8.48% Preferred Stock. All dividends are payable July 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020.

About Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FII) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries: Five Star Bank (the Bank), a New York chartered bank, and Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC (SDN), a full service insurance agency. The Company offers an array of deposit, lending, insurance services and other financial services to individuals, municipalities and businesses in Western and Central New York through the Bank. The Company operates through two segments: banking and insurance. The banking segment includes the Company’s retail and commercial banking operations. The insurance segment includes the activities of SDN, which provides a range of insurance services to both personal and business clients. It offers a choice of various delivery systems and channels, including telephone, point-of-sale transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transactions, remote deposit and mobile banking through telephone or wireless devices.