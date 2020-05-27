SEC Filings AGILYSYS, INC. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01

Agilysys, Inc. (“the Company”) may use a slide presentation, in whole or in part, from time to time in presentation to investors, analysts and others. A copy of the slide presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein. A copy of the slide presentation is also available on the Company’s website at www.agilysys.com.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 as well as in Exhibit 99.1 is furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and such information shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

(c) Exhibits

The following item is furnished as an exhibit to this current report on Form 8-K:

About AGILYSYS, INC. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides software for point-of-sale (POS), property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The Company serves four market sectors: gaming, both corporate and tribal; hotels, resorts and cruise; foodservice management, and restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. The Company is a developer and marketer of software enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry, including hardware and software products; support, maintenance and subscription services, and professional services. The rGuest platform is designed to run as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platform on the public cloud, private cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid configuration. The rGuest platform includes various in-market solutions, such as rGuest Stay, rGuest Buy, rGuest Seat, rGuest Pay and rGuest Analyze.