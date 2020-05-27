Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03



TEJON RANCH CO Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d937443dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 TEJON RANCH CO. RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVING AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF TEJON RANCH CO. We,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The Company operates through five business segments: commercial/industrial real estate development; resort/residential real estate development; mineral resources; farming, and ranch operations. Its commercial/industrial real estate development segment is engaged in building, land lease activities, and land and building sales. The resort/residential real estate development segment is involved in the land entitlement and development process. Within its resort/residential segment, the three active developments are MV, Centennial and Grapevine. Its mineral resources segment includes oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases, a lease with National Cement and sales of water. The farming segment is engaged in the sale of wine grapes, almonds and pistachios. The Ranch Operations segment consists of grazing leases, game management, and other ancillary services supporting the ranch.