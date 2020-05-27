ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology focused company that provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products through four segments: Solutions, Systems, Software and Ocean Bottom Services (OBS). The Company’s Solutions segment provides over two service activities: Ventures group and Imaging Services group. The Company’s Systems segment’s products include Marine Acquisition Systems, Marine Positioning Systems and Geophones. The Company’s Software segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer, and seabed operations, as well as survey design. The Company, through OceanGeo B.V., offers an integrated OBS solution, which includes expert survey design, planning and optimization, superior data captured using multicomponent acquisition systems available to OceanGeo; data acquisition, and data processing, interpretation and reservoir services.