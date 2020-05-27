ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
On May 26, 2020, ION Geophysical Corporation (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) in Houston, Texas. Of the 15,055,870 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date, 10,245,994 shares (68.05%) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved all of the nominees and proposals, specifically (1) the election of John N. Seitz and Tina L. Wininger as directors to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are elected, (2) the compensation of the Company’s executive officers, and (3) the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. In the non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company’s executive officers, approximately 96.5% of the votes cast on the proposal voted to approve the compensation of the Company’s executive officers.
The results of the voting on the matters submitted to the stockholders were as follows:
In addition, the terms of the following directors continued after the Meeting:
James M. Lapeyre, Jr.
David H. Barr
Michael Y. McGovern
S. James Nelson, Jr.
Christopher T. Usher
HuaSheng Zheng
About ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology focused company that provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products through four segments: Solutions, Systems, Software and Ocean Bottom Services (OBS). The Company’s Solutions segment provides over two service activities: Ventures group and Imaging Services group. The Company’s Systems segment’s products include Marine Acquisition Systems, Marine Positioning Systems and Geophones. The Company’s Software segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer, and seabed operations, as well as survey design. The Company, through OceanGeo B.V., offers an integrated OBS solution, which includes expert survey design, planning and optimization, superior data captured using multicomponent acquisition systems available to OceanGeo; data acquisition, and data processing, interpretation and reservoir services.

