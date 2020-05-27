SEC Filings ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On May 26, 2020, ION Geophysical Corporation (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) in Houston, Texas. Of the 15,055,870 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date, 10,245,994 shares (68.05%) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved all of the nominees and proposals, specifically (1) the election of John N. Seitz and Tina L. Wininger as directors to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are elected, (2) the compensation of the Company’s executive officers, and (3) the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. In the non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company’s executive officers, approximately 96.5% of the votes cast on the proposal voted to approve the compensation of the Company’s executive officers.

The results of the voting on the matters submitted to the stockholders were as follows:

In addition, the terms of the following directors continued after the Meeting:

James M. Lapeyre, Jr.

David H. Barr

Michael Y. McGovern

S. James Nelson, Jr.

Christopher T. Usher

HuaSheng Zheng