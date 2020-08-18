A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

William Montgomery has notified A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (the “Company”) of his refusal to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Montgomery has advised the Company that his refusal to stand for re-election is not based on any disagreement with the Company.

