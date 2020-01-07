ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On January 7, 2020, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company had entered into a long-term manufacturing and supply agreement with an undisclosed partner to produce and sell plasma-derived intermediate fractions from the Company’s manufacturing process.

The full text of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 ADMA Biologics, Inc. Press Release, dated January 7, 2020.



ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 e619272_ex99-1.htm ADMA Biologics Enters Into a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement to Produce and Sell Plasma-Derived Intermediate Fractions Agreement is Expected to Add $5-10 Million in Annual Revenues for 2020 and 2021,…

About ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.