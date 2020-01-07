SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 3, 2020, John Wilson resigned from the Board of Directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly owned-subsidiary, of Shore United Bank, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Wilson’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company concerning any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

On January 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the resignation of Mr. Wilson. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information furnished under Item 7.01 and Item 9.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities under that Section, nor shall such information and Exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware. The Company is engaged in the banking business through CNB, a Maryland commercial bank with trust powers and The Talbot Bank of Easton, a Maryland commercial bank (the Banks). Its Insurance Products and Services segment provides a range of insurance products and services to businesses and consumers in the Company’s market areas. The Banks provide a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County and Dorchester County in Maryland and in Kent County, Delaware.