MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

EX-99.1 2 d825332dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Press Release MagnaChip Semiconductor Updates Financial Guidance For First Quarter of 2020; Anticipates Higher Revenue • Increases Q1 Revenue Guidance Range to $187 Million to $197 Million from Previous Guidance Range of $180 Million to $195 Million Provided on February 19,…

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a holding company, which designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed-signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and radio frequency applications. It operates through two segments: Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. Its Foundry Services Group provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies. Its Standard Products Group includes business lines: Display Solutions and Power Solutions. Its Display Solutions products provide flat panel display solutions to suppliers of large and small flat panel displays. Its Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in consumer, communication and industrial applications.