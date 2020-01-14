ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is seeking to acquire, develop and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies through synthetic immuno-oncology. Its clinical-stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12, is used with the oral activator veledimex. The Company’s Ad-RTS-IL-12 + veledimex has been evaluated in two Phase II studies, the first for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, and the second for the treatment of unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. It has initiated the Phase I study for malignant glioma. The Company has completed the Phase II monotherapy studies in melanoma and breast cancer using Ad-RTS-IL-12 + veledimex. It has initiated a Phase Ib/II study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex following chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with locally metastatic breast cancer. Its initial drug candidate being developed using the synthetic immuno-oncology platform is Ad-RTS-IL-12 + veledimex.