WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 14, 2020, Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of WaterStone Bank SSB, which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) issued a press release to announce that Waterstone Mortgage Corporation set an all-time company record for annual loan origination volume. During the year ended December 31, 2019, Waterstone Mortgage Corporation originated approximately $2.99 billion of loans.
The information furnished to this Item 7.01, shall not be deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the \”Exchange Act\”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the Exchange Act.
About WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services. Its business banking products include loans for working capital, inventory and general corporate use, commercial real estate construction loans, and deposit accounts. The mortgage banking segment, which is conducted through Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, consists of originating residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary market. As of December 31, 2015, WaterStone Bank conducted its community banking business from 11 banking offices located in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

