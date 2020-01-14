WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
On January 14, 2020, Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of WaterStone Bank SSB, which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) issued a press release to announce that Waterstone Mortgage Corporation set an all-time company record for annual loan origination volume. During the year ended December 31, 2019, Waterstone Mortgage Corporation originated approximately $2.99 billion of loans.
