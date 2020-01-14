GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

The slide presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 will be presented by GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY on January 14, 2020. As part of the Company’s participation in the conference, the Company will be providing revenue guidance for 2020. The slide presentation may also be used by the Company at future investor conferences or meetings.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise be subject to liabilities under that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report.

99.1 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Investor Presentation, dated January 14, 2020.



GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm203337d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 GTY Technology The preeminent SaaS Solution Provider to the North American Public Sector Steve Rohleder,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company will seek to capitalize on the significant experience and contacts of its management team in consummating an initial business combination. The Company intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in the technology industry, including software and services that may provide the opportunity to unlock the value of a private company and provide opportunities for an attractive risk adjusted return to its shareholders. The Company is a Cayman Islands exempted company. As of October 26, 2016, the Company had conducted no operations. As of October 26, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.