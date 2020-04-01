Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Matters

As previously disclosed, Zion Oil and Gas, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), is a defendant and certain current and former Company officers and directors have been named individual defendants in a putative class action suit, filed on August 9, 2018, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas (the “Court”) in Case No. 3:18-CV-02067-X (the “Class Action”). On March 30, 2020, the Lead Plaintiffs in the Class Action voluntarily dismissed the Class Action with prejudice as to the Company and all other defendants.



About Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License (MJL), comprising approximately 99,000 acres. The MJL is onshore, south and west of the Sea of Galilee. The Company has drilled approximately four exploratory wells. The Company has not generated any revenues.