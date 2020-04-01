VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (TSE:VFF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02
On March 30, 2020, Village Farms International, Inc. (the “Company” or “Village Farms”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
(d) Exhibits.
|99.1
|
|Press Release dated March 30, 2020.
Village Farms International, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d911180dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Village Farms International Reports Year End 2019 Financial Results – Canadian Cannabis JV,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc. (Village Farms) is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Produce business and the Energy business. The Produce business produces, markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. The Energy business produces power that it sells per a long-term contract to its customer. The Company markets and distributes under its Village Farms brand name, primarily to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies across the United States and Canada. Village Farms operates approximately three distribution centers located across the United States and Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, VF Clean Energy, Inc., owns and operates a seven megawatt (MW) power plant from landfill gas that generates electricity and provides thermal heat in colder months.
An ad to help with our costs