Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Agreement and Plan of Merger

On March 6, 2020, Zafgen, Inc. (“ Zafgen ”) entered into an amendment (the “ Amendment ”) by and among Chondrial Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company (“ Chondrial ”), Chondrial Therapeutics Holdings, LLC, the sole stockholder of Chondrial (“ Holdings ”), and Zordich Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zafgen (“ Merger Sub ”), to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 17, 2019, by and among Zafgen, Chondrial, Holdings and Merger Sub, as amended (the “ Merger Agreement ”). to the Merger Agreement, and upon the terms and subject to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Merger Agreement, Chondrial will be merged with and into Merger Sub (the “ Merger ”) at the effective time of the Merger, with Chondrial continuing after the Merger as the surviving company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zafgen.

The board of directors of Zafgen has unanimously approved the Amendment and the related transactions. Other than as set forth in the Amendment, the terms of Merger Agreement are unchanged. In connection with the Merger, Zafgen has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) a preliminary proxy statement and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed transactions.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 2.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

