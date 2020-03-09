HOMESTREET, INC. (NASDAQ:HMST) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Announcement of Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. On March 6, 2020, HomeStreet, Inc. (\”HomeStreet\” or the \”Company\”) announced the appointment of John M. Michel as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for both HomeStreet and its wholly owned subsidiary, HomeStreet Bank, effective May 4, 2020. Mr. Michel will oversee all aspects of financial management for the Company. to a previously disclosed Resignation and Settlement Agreement, the Company\’s current Chief Financial officer will relinquish the title effective on Mr. Michel\’s employment date and is expected to remain with HomeStreet to assist with the transition of that role until June 5, 2020.

Prior to accepting the offer to join HomeStreet, Mr. Michel, age 60, has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial officer of First Foundation, Inc. and its banking subsidiary First Foundation Bank since September 2007, and oversaw that company\’s initial public offering and significant growth in assets. Mr. Michel has also served as Chief Financial Officer of First Foundation Advisors since January 2009. He was Chief Financial Officer of Sunwest Bank from February 2005 to October 2006 and was Chief Financial Officer of Bank Plus Corporation and its subsidiary Fidelity Federal Bank from September 1998 to December 2001. Mr. Michel started his career as a certified public accountant (inactive) at Deloitte & Touche from 1981 to 1989. Mr. Michel holds a bachelors degree in business administration accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

In connection with his appointment, the Company will be entering into an employment agreement with Mr. Michel, the terms of which will be described in a subsequent Current Report on Form 8-K following execution of a definitive agreement.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Michel and any director or executive officer of the Company and he has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

On March 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release related to Mr. Michel\’s appointment. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.