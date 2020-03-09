CHANTICLEER HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:HOTR) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously reported on Current Report on Form 8-K dated February 6, 2020, Chanticleer Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement for the sale and issuance of 1,500 shares of a new series of convertible preferred stock of Chanticleer (the “Series 2 Preferred Stock”) with an institutional investor for $1,500,000, closing in two tranches. On February 11, 2020, the Company sold and issued the first tranche comprised of 1,000 shares of Series 2 Preferred Stock, and, on March 6, 2020, the Company sold and issued the remaining 500 shares of Series 2 Preferred.

The transaction is exempt from registration to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Rule 506 promulgated under Regulation D of the Securities Act and corresponding provisions of state securities laws on the basis that (i) the offering was made through direct communication and did not include any general advertising or general solicitation (ii) the sophistication of the offeree and financial ability to bear risks (iii) the extensive disclosure provided by Chanticleer to the offeree.



About CHANTICLEER HOLDINGS, INC.

