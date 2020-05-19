Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On May 15, 2020, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) and Scripps Research entered into a Research Funding and Option Agreement (the “Agreement”), to which the Company has agreed to provide Scripps Research an aggregate of up to $3.0 million to fund research relating to advancing the pre-clinical development of XCART™, the Company’s personalized Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell technology. The research funding is payable by the Company to Scripps Research on a quarterly basis in accordance with a negotiated budget, which provides for an initial payment of approximately $300,000 on the date of the Agreement and subsequent quarterly payments of approximately $300,000 over a 27-month period. Under the Agreement, Scripps Research has granted the Company a license within the Field (as defined in the Agreement) to any Patent Rights or Technology (as defined in the Agreement) under the terms of that certain license agreement with Scripps Research, dated February 25, 2019, assigned to the Company on March 1, 2019. Additionally, the Company has the option to acquire a worldwide exclusive license to Scripps Research’s rights in the Technology or Patent Rights not already licensed to the Company, as well as a non-exclusive, royalty-free, non-transferrable license to make and use Scripps Research Technology (as defined in the Agreement) solely for the Company’s internal research purposes during the performance of the research program contemplated by the Agreement.

Unless earlier terminated, the term of the Agreement continues from the date of the Agreement for three years. The Agreement may be terminated by the Company with 30 days advance written notice to Scripps Research or by Scripps Research if the Company fails to make timely payments due under the Agreement, subject to 30 days’ written notice to cure such nonpayment. The Agreement may further be terminated by either party in the event of the other party’s uncured failure to perform any obligations under the Agreement or the bankruptcy of the other party.

The foregoing summary of the Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to its next Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

