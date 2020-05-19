TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On May 15, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, (the “Company”), appointed Dr. Herb Harris as its Executive Vice President, Translational Medicine. A copy of the press release which discusses this matter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.01 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Description. 99.01 Press Release of the Company, dated May 19, 2020



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-01.htm PRESS RELEASE TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. 8-K Exhibit 99.1 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Herbert Harris,…

