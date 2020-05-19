TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01.
On May 15, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, (the “Company”), appointed Dr. Herb Harris as its Executive Vice President, Translational Medicine. A copy of the press release which discusses this matter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.01 and is incorporated herein by reference.
|Description.
|99.01
|Press Release of the Company, dated May 19, 2020
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99-01.htm PRESS RELEASE TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. 8-K Exhibit 99.1 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Herbert Harris,…
