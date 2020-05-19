PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. (NYSE:PIR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.



PIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d928255dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Pier 1 Intends to Pursue Orderly Wind-Down of Business Operations Fort Worth,…

About PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture. The decorative accessories category includes decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, candles, fragrance, gifts and seasonal items. The furniture category includes furniture and furniture cushions to be used in living, dining, office, sunrooms and patios. This merchandise group is generally made of metal or handcrafted natural materials, including rattan, pine, acacia, oak and other woods with either natural, stained, painted or upholstered finishes.