First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (the “Fund”) is filing herewith a press release issued on November 16, 2020, as Exhibit 99.1. The press release was issued by First Trust Advisors L.P. to report that on November 18, 2020, the Securitized Products Group of FTA, portfolio manager for the Fund, will release an update on the market and the Fund. Details regarding the update are contained in the press release included herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description

99.1 Press release of First Trust Advisors L.P. dated November 16, 2020.



FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM FUND Exhibit

EX-99 2 pressrelease.htm PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE SOURCE: First Trust Advisors L.P. First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II,…

To view the full exhibit click here