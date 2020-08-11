XCEL BRANDS, INC. (NASDAQ:XELB) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 6, 2020, Xcel Brands, Inc. (the “Company”), received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its common stock fell below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Therefore, the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The letters also state that to Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company will be provided 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, or until February 2, 2021.

The Company can regain compliance if, at any time during the Tolling Period or such 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum period of 10 consecutive business days. If by February 2, 2021, the Company does not regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii). To qualify, the Company would need to submit a transfer application and a $5,000 application fee. The Company would also need to provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. As part of its review process, the Nasdaq staff will make a determination of whether it believes the Company will be able to cure this deficiency. Should the Nasdaq staff conclude that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or should the Company determine not to submit a transfer application or make the required representation, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s shares of common stock will be subject to delisting.

If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period, including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s shares of common stock will be subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. At such time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a hearings panel.

The Company intends to monitor its closing bid price between now and February 2, 2021, and will consider available options to resolve the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as may be necessary. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

