AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 11, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing positive interim data from the first patient cohort in its Phase 2 clinical trial of MS1819 in combination with PERT therapy for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis (the “Phase 2 Trial”). A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company’s management also hosted a conference call on August 11, 2020 to discuss the interim data results of the Phase 2 Trial. A copy of the presentation utilized during the conference call is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

