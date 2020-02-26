Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On February 26, 2020, Winmark Corporation (the “Company”) announced in a press release its results of operations and financial condition for the year ended December 28, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d)Exhibits
About Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)
Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade used merchandise. The Company operates in two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, which is the Company’s middle-market equipment leasing business, and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. Its concepts also offer a limited amount of merchandise to customers. The Franchising segment consists of Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round and Style Encore. The Company has approximately 1,150 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company’s subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation, is engaged in the business of providing non-cancelable leases for technology and business-essential assets to both larger organizations and smaller companies.
