SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 26, 2020, Spok Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended>ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 26, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors (the \”Board\”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share of the Company\’s common stock payable on March 30, 2020>to stockholders of record on March 16, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial statements of business acquired:

Not applicable.

(b) Pro forma financial information:

Not applicable.

(d) Exhibit: