Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01; 2.03Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

Credit Agreement

On December 16, 2019, Winmark Corporation and is subsidiaries’ (collectively, the “Company”) entered into Amendment No. 6 to its Credit Agreement with CIBC Bank USA (as successor by merger to The PrivateBank and Trust Company) and BMO Harris Bank N.A. (collectively, the “Lenders”).  The amendment, among other things,

The foregoing description of Amendment No. 6 to the Credit Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full amendment referenced hereto as Exhibit 10.1

Note Agreement

On December 16, 2019, the Company entered into Amendment No. 2 to its Note Agreement with Prudential Investment Management, Inc., its affiliates and managed accounts (collectively, “Prudential”).  The amendment, among other things,

The foregoing description of Amendment No. 2 to the Note Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full amendment referenced hereto as Exhibit 10.3

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

(1)Incorporated by reference to Exhibit (b)(6) to the Schedule TO filed on December 17, 2019

(2)Incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2010

(3)Incorporated by reference to Exhibit (b)(7) to the Schedule TO filed on December 17, 2019

(4)Incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.8 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 18, 2015

WINMARK CORP Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 win-20191216ex10182b926.htm EX-10.1 Ex_101_Tender AMENDMENT NO. 6 to CREDIT AGREEMENT   THIS AMENDMENT NO. 6 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”) is dated as of December 16,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade used merchandise. The Company operates in two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, which is the Company’s middle-market equipment leasing business, and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. Its concepts also offer a limited amount of merchandise to customers. The Franchising segment consists of Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round and Style Encore. The Company has approximately 1,150 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company’s subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation, is engaged in the business of providing non-cancelable leases for technology and business-essential assets to both larger organizations and smaller companies.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR