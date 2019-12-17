APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The 2019 annual meeting of stockholders was held on December 4, 2019. The following sets forth the items voted on and the results.

PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

There were 41,776,609 broker non-votes with respect to each person elected as director

PROPOSAL 2: ADVISORY, NON-BINDING VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

PROPOSAL 3: TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF AUTHORIZED SHARES

PROPOSAL 4: RATIFY MALONEBAILEY, LLP AS INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCTOUNTANT