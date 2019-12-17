APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The 2019 annual meeting of stockholders was held on December 4, 2019. The following sets forth the items voted on and the results.
PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
There were 41,776,609 broker non-votes with respect to each person elected as director
PROPOSAL 2: ADVISORY, NON-BINDING VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
PROPOSAL 3: TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF AUTHORIZED SHARES
PROPOSAL 4: RATIFY MALONEBAILEY, LLP AS INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCTOUNTANT
About APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL)
Applied Minerals, Inc. (Applied Minerals) is an exploration-stage company. The Company owns the Dragon Mine, from which it extracts, processes and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide for sale to a range of end markets. The Company is engaged in the research and development, and works collaboratively with customers to engineer its halloysite clay and iron oxide products. Halloysite, marketed by Applied Minerals under the DRAGONITE trade name, is aluminosilicate clay with a hollow tubular morphology. DRAGONITE utilizes halloysite’s shape, high surface area and reactivity to add functionality to applications, such as plastic composites, flame retardant additives, paints and coatings, catalysts and environmental remediation media. The Company’s Dragon Mine is an approximately 270-acre property located in central Utah, over 70 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. There are two areas of the Dragon Mine minesite, which include the Dragon Pit area and the Western Area.
