CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION (TSE:CRH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On December 17, 2019, CRH Medical Corporation issued a press release regarding the majority purchase of Florida Panhandle Anesthesia Associates, LLC, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice located in Florida. A copy of the press release is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information provided under this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

