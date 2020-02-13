Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On February 13, 2020, Willis Lease Finance Corporation issued a news release announcing the offering of $366.2 million of fixed rate notes by its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary Willis Engine Securitization Trust II, to be renamed on or prior to the closing date Willis Engine Structured Trust V (“WEST”).

A copy of the news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 News release dated February 13, 2020, announcing the offering by WEST of $366.2 million of fixed rate notes.



WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm207873d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CONTACT: Scott B. Flaherty NEWS RELEASE Chief Financial Officer (561) 349-9989 Willis Lease Announces Offering of $366.2 Million in Fixed Rate Notes COCONUT CREEK,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment. The Spare Parts Sales segment involves the purchase and resale of after-market engine and airframe parts, whole engines, engine modules and portable aircraft components, and leasing of engines destined for disassembly and sale of parts. Its lease portfolio consists of approximately 200 engines and related equipment, 10 aircrafts and five spare engine parts packages. The Company’s business activities also include equipment leasing and spare parts sales.