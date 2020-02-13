Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

1.1 Underwriting Agreement dated February 13, 2020, by and between Trxade Group, Inc. and Dawson James Securities, Inc. as the representative of the underwriters named therein

3.1 Certificate of Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock) filed with the Delaware Secretary of State on February 12, 2020, and effective February 13, 2020

99.1 Press Release Dated February 13, 2020



TRXADE GROUP, INC. Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 ex1-1.htm Exhibit 1.1 UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT February 13,…

About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.